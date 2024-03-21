Paid episode

Drs Apter, Bowden, Hale, McCullough at The Arizona Senate's Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee

Senators Janae Shamp, Frank Carroll, and Representative Steve Montenegro had Questions, Demanded Answers
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 21, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

March 15, 2024 was the third Arizona Senate's Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee meeting. Former nurse, Senator Janae Shamp is the chairwoman. I am a standing member of the committee and this time we were fortunate to hear from some new voices including Dr. Robert Apter, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Steven Hale.

Dr. Robert Apter, MD, graduated from University of Colorado Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, is an Emergency Medicine specialist practicing in Florence, AZ with 50 years of experience.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, graduated from the Medical College of Georgia, and is a Board-certified Otolaryngologist and Sleep Medicine specialist in Houston, TX

Dr. Stephen Hale, graduated from St. Georges School of Medicine, and is an internist in Prescott, AZ specializing in internal medicine (adult medicine) and hospital medicine (hospitalist).

All three doctors and myself have extensive experience in treating acute COVID-19 illness and are now fielding cases of COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes.

From left to right, Senator Frank Carroll, Dr. Robert Apter, Senator Janae Shamp, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Steven Hale, Dr. Peter McCullough, March 15, 2024

Major topics covered were physicians (Apter, Bowden, Marik) lawsuit against the FDA regarding falsehoods messaged about ivermectin, continued used of remdesivir, rising all cause mortality associated with mass vaccination, and failure of the COVID-19 vaccines to stop hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
