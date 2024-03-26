FDA Deceived America on Ivermectin, CDC Covering Up Vaccine Myocarditis, and Much More

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Like a giant dislodged boulder barreling down a steep rocky slope, US government agencies are hurtling towards inevitable destruction all packed around a core of deception, lies, and infringement of Americans’ rights to the medical care they deserve and vaccine safety they expect.

Listen to this quick interview Dr. McCullough had with Dan Ball, on Real America, One America News. Ball’s is exasperated at the gross fraud, deception, malfeasance, and corruption exhibited by the nations public health agencies—in this shoot specifically, the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.

