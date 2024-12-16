How to Interpret Your Spike Antibody Levels

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please appreciate the second half of this brief December 11, 2024 interview when Chanel Rion, host of Fine Point, asks if long-COVID is different from the flu. I explain the clinical features of post-acute sequelae caused by accumulation of the Spike protein after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination are very different from influenza and much longer lasting. Patients can size up their risk indirectly by having their antibodies to the Spike protein measured. The test I use in my practice is manufactured by Roche and offered through LabCorp.

In general, < 1000 units/ml would be considered low risk and due to exposure from the respiratory virus in an unvaccinated person. Levels greater than 1000 and ranging up to >25,000 units/ml reflect more severe SARS-CoV-2 infection and or the residual ongoing Spike protein production from COVID-19 vaccination. I commonly see heart damage and blood clots at levels of 10,000, 15,000, and very likely >25,000 units/ml. Until we have an direct assay to measure Spike protein in blood, we will have to rely on the antibodies as an indirect proxy of the burden of exposure to this toxic protein. The Spike protein was engineered by Dr. Ralph Baric and his team at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the work to create its final version was done in the Wuhan Institute of Virology coordinated by Dr. Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance in a joint US-Chinese scientific collaboration. It is mind-blowing to think we all have a piece of this work in our bodies today!

