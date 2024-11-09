More Choosing Low Cost Catastrophic Health Sharing Combined with 1Wellness Memberships

Playback speed
Dual Health Coverage Provides for Large Segment of Population--Far More Affordable than Commercial Insurance
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 09, 2024
9
1
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With full freight commercial health insurance costing more than monthly mortgage payments, a large segment of the uninsured or lightly insured US population is moving to health sharing plans with high deductibles to cover unexpected catastrophes (auto accident, new cancer, etc) combined with Wellness Company 1Wellness Memberships to for telemedicine, prescription medications, supplements, and emergency kits. Local direct primary care with affordable cash fees handles routine prevention and clinic visits.

This new approach gives tremendous flexibility for the patient and family with considerable return of money into the pocketbook as spendable income. Please listen to this timely review I did with L. Todd Wood on CDM Media during open enrollment season November 7, 2024. Use PROMO CODE MEMBER50 for 50% off any new Wellness Company membership!

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

