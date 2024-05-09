Playback speed
undefinedx


Pandemic Update, Vaccine Ideology, and Much More

Quick Hits Dr. McCullough on the Joe Paggs Show
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 09, 2024
8
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick paced, hard hitting update from the Joe Paggs Show. Of all the journalists I work with, Joe packs in the most amount of information in the shortest time. He fulfills his mantra everday “talk radio doesn’t have to be boring.”

Topics covered: avian influenza “bird flu” H5N1, proliferation of gain-of-function research to “get ahead” of nature, natural immunity, vaccine ideology, serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination, McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, mass formation psychosis, conflict of interest between public health agency personnel and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Nuremberg Code, Declaration of Helsinki, and growing resistance to vaccine mandates of any kind.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

