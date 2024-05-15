Playback speed
Profile in Valor with Leigh Dundas

Child Prodigy, Attorney, Civil Rights Activist, and Author of "Just Stand Up"
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 15, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Health freedom events are a time for education, fellowship, and spirit building. A few years ago I was amazed to see a booming high-energy introductory video followed by Ms Leigh Dundas literally leap onto stage. She have a rousing speech about our freedoms and how to protect them.

I sat down with Dundas for a profile in valor segment about her life as a child prodigy with her full-disclosure style of the trials and tribulations from a precocious little girl to a firebrand power-attorney Her work on child-sex trafficking in Southeast Asia is remarkable and this interview will be worth all your time and attention.

Her new course “The Psychology of the Winner” begins May 18, 2024, and is credentialed by Kairos University. This psychology 101 course is to prepare our college students from stopping the Marxist takeover of our educational system. You can sign up and take it online.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

