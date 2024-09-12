Playback speed
Recovering from Myopericarditis on McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification

Dr. McCullough with Jason Lavigne and Vaccine Injured Paramedic Chet Chisholm
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 12, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length program hosted by Jason Levine with vaccine injured paramedic Chet Chisholm who is slowly but steadily recovering from COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis. Lavigne is doing more than just podcasting. He is running as an independent for federal parliament to represent Yellowhead, Alberta. We discuss corruption, malfeasance, Chisholm’s pursuit of justice, and most importantly Chet’s road to recovery aided by McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

We review our recent critical paper on risk stratification for risk of cardiac death after vaccination which is largely an assessment for subclinical myopericarditis. The major, foundational action step for the vaccinated is McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. I mention that the starting doses listed below, if well tolerated after a few weeks, are commonly doubled and quadrupled, always to be taken on an empty stomach.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

McCullough, P.; Hulscher, N. Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination. Preprints 2024, 2024080821. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202408.0821.v1

