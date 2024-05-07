The Greatest Conspiracy in History

Last week’s Congressional hearing in which EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak was questioned struck me as an inversion of the aria 'Se vuol ballare' from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. The aria expresses Figaro’s consternation that the count has romantic designs on Susanna (Figaro’s fiancee). “Se vuol ballare, Signor Contino,” Figaro sings—that is, “If you want to dance, my little count.”

At one point in the song, he declares, “I’ll find out [the truth of what’s going on] by playing dumb.”

In the case of Congress and the origin of SARS-CoV-2, our elected representatives appear to be both genuinely dumb and playing dumb.

As we discuss in this episode of the HOT ZONE, it seems that the reality of this man-made catastrophe is too enormous, and the potential liabilities too stupendous, for it to be officially acknowledged. And so our government and media are participating in the greatest conspiracy (to conceal a momentous truth) in history.

We also discuss an extraordinary new study of cardiac arrest data from Seattle, a Japanese oncologist’s bold pronouncements, an illuminating text exchange among senior Facebook executives, and a retired Air Force colonel’s shocking testimony about the 2001 Anthrax Attacks.

Nowadays there’s never a dull moment, and this episode of the HOT ZONE is as action packed as it gets!

A NOTE ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

Dallas has gotten a ton of rain this spring and the trees and flowering plants are exploding with vitality and a prodigious amount of pollen. I have found XLEAR nasal spray enormously beneficial in keeping my nasal passages clear and free of congestion. It’s especially useful at night, when good sleep is synonymous with easy breathing through the nose.

XLEAR’s Xylitol nasal sprays cleanse the nasal passages of bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other forms of air pollution. Its hypertonic solutions alleviate swelling and open the air passages without discomfort, cleansing and hydrating at the same time.

XLEAR originated in the research of Dr. Lon Jones, who delved deeply into research from Finland about the benefits of xylitol. Impressed by these landmark Finnish studies, Dr. Jones developed a xylitol nasal spray to treat his patients who had persistent upper-respiratory infections.

Dr. Jones successfully treated his granddaughter’s ear infections, and then began dispensing the solution to other patients with ear, nose, and throat issues. The results were astounding. In 2000, Nathan Jones, Dr. Jones’ son, founded Xlear Inc. in order to make the nasal spray commercially available.

To learn more about XLEAR products, please visit the company’s website.

Share