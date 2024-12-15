Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
17

Trump, RFK, Dr. Oz Show Leadership, Biden Rushes to Ban Food Dyes, Brain Fog Gets a Mind Lift

Dr. McCullough with Amanda Head and John Solomon
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 15, 2024
4
17
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this fast moving interview on Real America’s Voice Just the News catching you up on important developments. Of interest, after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, has drawn considerable attention to the safety of unnecessary food dyes, the Biden Administration has signaled they will follow RFK’s lead before the new administration is installed. Kaitlan Sullivan reported on NBC:

At the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee meeting Thursday, Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said it’s been over a decade since the safety of the synthetic color additive Red No. 40 has been re-evaluated. “With Red 3, we have a petition in front of us to revoke the authorization board, and we’re hopeful that in the next few weeks we’ll be acting on that petition,” he said.

There is no doubt, RFK is already having an impact on Making America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Thanks for reading Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Reckless H5N1 Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Experiments Must Be Shut Down
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Congressional Committee Fails to Recommend Special Prosecutors
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Unhinged Hotez--Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex to Unleash New Viruses on Trump Administration January 21, Senate Confirmations, Fate of…
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Liberty Sentinel Report
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Petition to Ban all Pharmaceutical Company advertising in New Zealand Media
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Trump, RFK Meet with BIG PHARMA
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Prevention and Treatment of the Common Cold
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH