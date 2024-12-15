Trump, RFK, Dr. Oz Show Leadership, Biden Rushes to Ban Food Dyes, Brain Fog Gets a Mind Lift

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this fast moving interview on Real America’s Voice Just the News catching you up on important developments. Of interest, after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, has drawn considerable attention to the safety of unnecessary food dyes, the Biden Administration has signaled they will follow RFK’s lead before the new administration is installed. Kaitlan Sullivan reported on NBC:

At the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee meeting Thursday, Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said it’s been over a decade since the safety of the synthetic color additive Red No. 40 has been re-evaluated. “With Red 3, we have a petition in front of us to revoke the authorization board, and we’re hopeful that in the next few weeks we’ll be acting on that petition,” he said.

There is no doubt, RFK is already having an impact on Making America Healthy Again (MAHA).

