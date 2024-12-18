By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many in the public and the media are wondering what is long-COVID syndrome? I appeared on One America News Weekly Briefing with John Hines to explain the cardinal features of the syndrome. Because Spike protein builds up in the blood, tissues, and organs after SARS-CoV-2 infection and after vaccination, the signs and symptoms of the syndrome are attributable to Spike protein, its influence on receptors, and the inflammation it incites as it damages cells and tissues.

Long-COVID caused by Spike has been proposed in the medical literature for years as summarized by Theoharides. Please enjoy this update and if you have symptoms, be sure to ask your doctor to measures antibodies against the Spike protein as a proxy for how much Spike you have been exposed to over the course of the pandemic.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

