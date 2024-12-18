Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
5

What is Long-COVID?

Dr. McCullough with John Hines on Weekly Briefing
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 18, 2024
4
5
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many in the public and the media are wondering what is long-COVID syndrome? I appeared on One America News Weekly Briefing with John Hines to explain the cardinal features of the syndrome. Because Spike protein builds up in the blood, tissues, and organs after SARS-CoV-2 infection and after vaccination, the signs and symptoms of the syndrome are attributable to Spike protein, its influence on receptors, and the inflammation it incites as it damages cells and tissues.

Long-COVID caused by Spike has been proposed in the medical literature for years as summarized by Theoharides. Please enjoy this update and if you have symptoms, be sure to ask your doctor to measures antibodies against the Spike protein as a proxy for how much Spike you have been exposed to over the course of the pandemic.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Theoharides TC. Could SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Be Responsible for Long-COVID Syndrome? Mol Neurobiol. 2022 Mar;59(3):1850-1861. doi: 10.1007/s12035-021-02696-0. Epub 2022 Jan 13. PMID: 35028901; PMCID: PMC8757925.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Cumulative Toxicity of mRNA Injections
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to Interpret Your Spike Antibody Levels
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Reckless H5N1 Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Experiments Must Be Shut Down
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Trump, RFK, Dr. Oz Show Leadership, Biden Rushes to Ban Food Dyes, Brain Fog Gets a Mind Lift
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Congressional Committee Fails to Recommend Special Prosecutors
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Unhinged Hotez--Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex to Unleash New Viruses on Trump Administration January 21, Senate Confirmations, Fate of…
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Liberty Sentinel Report
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH