Cumulative Toxicity of mRNA Injections

Dr. McCullough Reports on a Disaster after the Sixth Shot of Moderna
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 17, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US CDC has not reported to us how many individuals have taken 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7+ shots of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. There has been no cumulative toxicity safety evaluation. Yet, the Biden administration has just extended product liability protection for the vaccines to 2029.

I reported on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks a recent case seen in the office. A man took 6 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in an attempt to protect his family from COVID-19. He told me he was following what the CDC was telling him. Shortly after the sixth shot in 2024 he developed a generalized tonic clonic seizure, atrial fibrillation, and serious illness requiring hospitalization. He states now he has learned his lesson. It is possible that each person may threshold beyond which Spike protein toxicity will be clinically apparent. In other words, just because previous shots were well tolerated it does not mean the next one will be safe.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

