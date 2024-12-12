Unhinged Hotez--Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex to Unleash New Viruses on Trump Administration January 21, Senate Confirmations, Fate of Direct-to-Consumer Pharma Advertising

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the course of the pandemic, America got a steady dose of Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine developer from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston on mainstream media. Hotez has never claimed to have seen, examined, or treated a COVID-19 patient. His vaccine never made it to market. Yet Hotez has been showered with prizes and awards and has produced a weaponized series of books that leverage his propaganda mantra “The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science” where he declares he holds agency over the truth and anyone who dares to discuss vaccine safety data is “anti-science.”

With Team Trump seemingly already in power, Hotez appeared on MSNBC, saucer-eyed, completely unglued, and went on an impressive tear to name every pathogen he could and in an astounding prediction—they will be unleashed on January 21, 2025, Trump’s first day in office. America was left wondering, from what bio-labs and how does Hotez know so much about them?

Please listen to Dr. McCullough’s sanguine response to Damon Roberts and the cast at Live from Studio 6B on Real America’s Voice. They cover Hotez, Senate confirmations, fate of direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, and much more on the December 5, 2024 program.

