Congressional Committee Fails to Recommend Special Prosecutors

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On December 2, 2024, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic concluded its two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic and released a final report titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.” The 520 page document summarized numerous gross failures and evidence of malfeasance among US agency officials, however, there was no call for special prosecutors.

I appeared on Blaze News Tonight hosted by Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson pointing out there is more than enough evidence to call for three special prosecutors naming targets, subjects, and witnesses:

Crimes committed in the creation of SARS-CoV-2 by the US-Chinese collaboration and the coverup of the Wuhan lab proximal origin Crimes committed in the suppression of early therapeutics (nasal sprays, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies) Crimes committed in the mass indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccine campaign

In most circumstances government and private state actors could be found to have committed fraud and or mass negligent homicide. I found it interesting that now five years into the pandemic, this was my first appearance on Blaze News Tonight. To my knowledge, Glenn Beck, the Blaze flagship host, has never dedicated a show with a physician on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death.

