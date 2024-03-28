Why was mRNA the Government Vaccine of Choice for COVID-19?

John Solomon on Real America’s Voice Just the News asked me why was mRNA chosen over traditional vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic? My answer goes back many years to the US Department of Defense Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (DARPA) ADEPT PROTECT P3 program which stated in 2012 the US will use mRNA vaccines to end pandemics in 60 days.

Former president Trump and the White House Task Force should have done their homework with a phone calls to DARPA and a few clicks on the internet and told America that mRNA was the plan for many years. It was not developed during the few months of Operation Warp Speed.

mRNA has a scientific “seduction” that lathers up molecular biologists unlike any other product I have ever witnessed with 9,613 patents licensed to giants in biotech and the US government. The National Institutes of Health Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and DARPA have had a torrid love affair with mRNA for decades. Note how both agencies end with the designation “Authority.” The speed from sequencing a novel virus to production of a mRNA vaccine is breathtaking. However, seduction leads to blunder and that is exactly what happened with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccine programs.

Appreciate that I am able to give this interview in the middle of clinic with no notes because several years have gone by since 2020 OWS and I have done my research. It is shame that Trump and his advisors, with all the resources they had, could not work at the same level of investigative alacrity and disclosure to the American public. Take a listen to this rapid fire segment and feel free to click back on the links to see how we covered this topic on Courageous Discourse.

