A Global Simultaneous, Great Medical Controversy

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this 90 minute stage presentation which was the third in a lecture series on the Art of War hosted by Pastor Frank Ramseur at the Calvary Chapel in Chattanooga, TN.

The Art of War is a Chinese military treatise dating from roughly 5th century BC. The work, which is attributed to the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu ("Master Sun"), is composed of 13 chapters. Each one is devoted to a different set of skills or art related to warfare and how it applies to military strategy and tactics. The book contains a detailed explanation and analysis of the 5th-century BC Chinese military featuring strategy and discipline. Sun also stressed the roles of intelligence operatives and espionage to the war effort. An important strategy was to deceive, incite division, and break unity among enemies. Considered one of history's finest military tacticians and analysts, his teachings and strategies formed the basis of advanced military training throughout the world.