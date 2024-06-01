Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

A Global Simultaneous, Great Medical Controversy

Dr. McCullough Fought to Preserve Life while the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Used Tactics from the Art of War
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jun 01, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this 90 minute stage presentation which was the third in a lecture series on the Art of War hosted by Pastor Frank Ramseur at the Calvary Chapel in Chattanooga, TN.

The Art of War is a Chinese military treatise dating from roughly 5th century BC. The work, which is attributed to the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu ("Master Sun"), is composed of 13 chapters. Each one is devoted to a different set of skills or art related to warfare and how it applies to military strategy and tactics. The book contains a detailed explanation and analysis of the 5th-century BC Chinese military featuring strategy and discipline. Sun also stressed the roles of intelligence operatives and espionage to the war effort. An important strategy was to deceive, incite division, and break unity among enemies. Considered one of history's finest military tacticians and analysts, his teachings and strategies formed the basis of advanced military training throughout the world.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Long-Lasting, Synthetic mRNA and Frameshifted Protein Products from COVID-19 Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
NIAID Advisor Caught in COVID-19 Cover-up, Gain-of-Function H5N1 Influenza, Kaiser Begs Unvaccinated Employees to Return
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Securing America by Rejecting the World Health Organization
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
WHO Chief Scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar Lathered Up for a Global Bird Flu Pandemic
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Bird Flu Epidemic, Gain-of-Function Ebola Research, Vaccine Mania
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Trust Your Judgement on Pandemic Issues, Not the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Vitamin C: Antioxidant and Detoxicant
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH