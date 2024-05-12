America's Preparation for Mass Bird Flu Vaccination, Dr. Peter Daszak's Role in Creation of SARS-CoV-2, AstraZeneca Vaccine Pulled

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this highly graphic review with iconic news anchor Lou Dobbs of recent developments concerning highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 bird flu and the one man who contracted conjunctivitis in West Texas and drew attention to a jump of the virus from animals to humans. The government response to bird flu appears to be threefold: 1) destroy flocks or herds of livestock (culling) when animal(s) turn H5N1 PCR positive, 3) possible ill-advised mass vaccination of poultry following the failed Chinese model, 3) prepare for mass human vaccination with pre-purchased CSL Seqirus cell-based avian influenza vaccine technology, with the FDA-approved AUDENZ™ (Influenza A(H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine.