AstraZeneca Concedes Blood Clotting Concerns from Oxford/AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) Vaccine

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A British High Court case filed by victims of blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has the media buzzing over a company admission to a serious blood clotting condition called VITT or vaccine induced thrombocytopenic purpura. Here is an excerpt from the Daily Mail April 30, 2024:

“We may never know the true number of people laid low by a rare but devastating complication related to AstraZeneca's Covid jab, lawyers representing families have told MailOnline. Fifty-one families are currently pursuing legal action against the pharmaceutical titan, arguing its 'defective' jab was to blame for their injuries and deaths of loved ones. Called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TSS) or alternatively vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) the complication caused dangerous, and potential deadly, blood clots to form in the body.”

On America First with former White House Advisor Sebastian Gorka, PhD, I review the totality of medical literature on this horrific condition setting the stage to understand the continued legal battle for the British who are seeking justice from their own once prideful product, the “Oxford Vaccine.” While all COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection itself cause blood clots because the Spike protein induced hemagglutination and thrombus formation, the AstraZeneca Oxford ChAdOx1-S/nCoV-19 [recombinant] vaccine is a replication-deficient adenoviral vector vaccine in which the vector itself is associated with clotting. The VITT syndrome is associated with a determinant, platelet factor 4, a product of adenoviral vector/Spike autoimmunity that pins platelet to the blood vessel wall causing clotting and bleeding at the same time. These among many problems were the basis for non-approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United States and its removal from markets worldwide.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org