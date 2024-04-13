Paid episode

Avian Influenza Crisis Rolls in Just in Time for Key World Health Organization Deliberations

Food Supply Fears, Human Spread, Plays Into Hands of Imperialistic Public Health Officials
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 13, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this quick update on the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 situation in poultry and livestock.

Journalist Emerald Robinson brings you the Absolute Truth on what is going on. Unnecessary culling of hens from our largest egg producers undoubtedly will put a strain on our food supply. Worse yet, will be a media campaign to conjure up public fear about safety of food on the shelves.

Conjuring up panic, stories on bird flu are popping up all over the internet just before World Health Organization deliberations and decisions to expand their global power and control over public health and pandemic response, including zoonoses like avian influenza.

