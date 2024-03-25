BREAKING--Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Reacts to FDA Settlement on Ivermectin

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Thursday evening March 21, 2024, in an unprecedented court case, the US FDA led by Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, a previously respected Duke Cardiologist, has settled a court case and taken down all of its false and misleading claims on ivermectin. The drug has been part of community standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19 with an excellent safety profile and signals of benefit in 101 studies.

During 2021, in what has been called “A War on Ivermectin” the US FDA engaged in false and misleading tweets and public messaging to dissuade doctors, pharmacists, and patients from using the drug in The McCullough Protocol and similar multi-drug regimens for acute COVID-19.