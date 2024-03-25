Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

BREAKING--Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Reacts to FDA Settlement on Ivermectin

Agency Capitulates by Removing False Claims on Ivermectin from Social Media and Internet
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 25, 2024
∙ Paid
63
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Thursday evening March 21, 2024, in an unprecedented court case, the US FDA led by Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, a previously respected Duke Cardiologist, has settled a court case and taken down all of its false and misleading claims on ivermectin. The drug has been part of community standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19 with an excellent safety profile and signals of benefit in 101 studies.

During 2021, in what has been called “A War on Ivermectin” the US FDA engaged in false and misleading tweets and public messaging to dissuade doctors, pharmacists, and patients from using the drug in The McCullough Protocol and similar multi-drug regimens for acute COVID-19.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
2:20
2:20
Why was mRNA the Government Vaccine of Choice for COVID-19?
11:55
11:55
Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Don't Be Held Hostage to Big Pharma
6:07
6:07
FDA Deceived America on Ivermectin, CDC Covering Up Vaccine Myocarditis, and Much More
7:13
7:13
Daniel O'Connor's Speech at the Supreme Court
2:05:27
2:05:27
Drs Apter, Bowden, Hale, McCullough at The Arizona Senate's Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee
1:00:20
1:00:20
China’s Stranglehold Over America’s Drug Supply
7:23
7:23
CDC Not Investigating Chronic Disease Epidemics Linked to Childhood Vaccines