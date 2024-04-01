Paid episode

Colchicine, Aspirin, and Montelukast -Successful Combined Pharmacotherapy for Adult Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in COVID-19

Public Health Crisis Called for Innovation--Exclusive Interview with Dr. Sean Downing
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 01, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In clinical medicine there are always many ways to successfully treat patients. That is why no two doctors agree on the same exact treatment plan. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic called for innovation working around government imposed constraints.

Watch this exclusive interview with internist Sean Downing, MD, on his rationale for a triple combination of medications that addressed a key part of COVID-19 illness, that is, multisystem inflammation. Here is an excerpt from his manuscript:

