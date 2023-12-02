COVID-19 Vaccination Cripples Senior Marathon Runner Into Wheelchair

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The World Health Organization as a layperson explanation of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) which is appropriate as more people are affected with this condition after SARS-CoV-2 infection and the ill-advised COVID-19 vaccines.

“Symptoms typically last a few weeks, with most individuals recovering without long-term, severe neurological complications. The first symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome include weakness or tingling sensations. They usually start in the legs and can spread to the arms and face. For some people, these symptoms can lead to paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face. In approximately one third of people, the chest muscles are affected, making it hard to breathe. The ability to speak and swallow may become affected in severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. These cases are considered life-threatening, and affected individuals should be treated in intensive-care units. Most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, although some continue to experience weakness. Even in the best of settings, a small number of Guillain-Barré syndrome patients die from complications, which can include paralysis of the muscles that control breathing, blood infection, lung clots, or cardiac arrest.”

Mr. Rod Shears is a 75 year-old former CEO and super fit marathon runner in the UK. He lives about 15 minutes outside of central London. Please listen to the description of what happened to him in 2021 after two AstraZeneca adenoviral COVID-19 shots and then a Pfizer mRNA booster. His syndrome is not classic for GBS because it is a dominant demyelinating motor neuropathy.

This video is important, because Rod is in a wheelchair and obviously devastated with his vaccine injury. He has never heard of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. As you will see, he has agreed to try the protocol and check in with Courageous discourse at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months to report on his condition. In the absence of large randomized trials, we must rely on clinical judgement and empirical evidence to understand safety and treatment effect. Let’s hope for the best for Mr. Shears.

