Deceptive, Deflective, and Imperious Dr. Fauci on Capitol Hill

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The United States House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, formerly the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is a bipartisan United States House of Representatives select subcommittee that was created to provide congressional oversight of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and was carried forward in an investigative role on the government pandemic response.

On June 3, 2024, former NIAID Director and presidential advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was on Capitol Hill to answer questions from the committee. Democratic members poured praise on Fauci for “being a hero” and “saving millions of lives” while questions from Republican congressmen were pointed and accusatory.

The evening finished with a segment on FOX News primetime show The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham. I joined House Select Subcommittee Chair Dr. Brad Wenstrup to respond to Ingraham’s critical monologue on Fauci.

I will let you decide how much of what is going on is theatrical choreography and what is true investigation with a call to justice by the subcommittee. My personal view is that it is well past time for independent prosecutors on three different issues: 1) US-Chinese collaboration to create of SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and efforts to coverup the conspiracy, 2) suppression of early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, 3) injuries, disabilities, and death resulting from the continued mass vaccination program.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org