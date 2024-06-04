Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Deceptive, Deflective, and Imperious Dr. Fauci on Capitol Hill

Dr. McCullough Joins House Select Subcommittee Chair Dr. Brad Wenstrup on the Ingraham Angle
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jun 04, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The United States House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, formerly the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is a bipartisan United States House of Representatives select subcommittee that was created to provide congressional oversight of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and was carried forward in an investigative role on the government pandemic response.

On June 3, 2024, former NIAID Director and presidential advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was on Capitol Hill to answer questions from the committee. Democratic members poured praise on Fauci for “being a hero” and “saving millions of lives” while questions from Republican congressmen were pointed and accusatory.

The evening finished with a segment on FOX News primetime show The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham. I joined House Select Subcommittee Chair Dr. Brad Wenstrup to respond to Ingraham’s critical monologue on Fauci.

I will let you decide how much of what is going on is theatrical choreography and what is true investigation with a call to justice by the subcommittee. My personal view is that it is well past time for independent prosecutors on three different issues: 1) US-Chinese collaboration to create of SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and efforts to coverup the conspiracy, 2) suppression of early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, 3) injuries, disabilities, and death resulting from the continued mass vaccination program.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

7 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
A Global Simultaneous, Great Medical Controversy
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Long-Lasting, Synthetic mRNA and Frameshifted Protein Products from COVID-19 Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
NIAID Advisor Caught in COVID-19 Cover-up, Gain-of-Function H5N1 Influenza, Kaiser Begs Unvaccinated Employees to Return
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Securing America by Rejecting the World Health Organization
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
WHO Chief Scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar Lathered Up for a Global Bird Flu Pandemic
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Bird Flu Epidemic, Gain-of-Function Ebola Research, Vaccine Mania
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Trust Your Judgement on Pandemic Issues, Not the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH