Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

Designer Peptides Bring New Hope to Cancer Patients

In Depth Interview with Dr. John Catanzaro, CEO and Co-Founder of Neo7 Bioscience
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 01, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format interview I had with Dr. John A. Catanzaro N.M.D., Ph.D. CEO and Co-founder of Neo7 Bioscience.   Our discussion is about mRNA and the protein products that can be made as designer peptides.  His company produces N of 1 trial novel products largely for patients with cancer. This means each person is their own test case of a very personalized treatment plan that involves both genetic and proteomic profiling of the cancer and then development of peptides designed to attack the cancer.  Because each cancer is unique, Catanzaro believes this approach is necessary to personalize care and avoid the destructive impact of nonspecific, cytotoxic chemotherapy on the human body. 

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Truth over Deception
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Security Team Had Nearly an Hour to Cancel Trump Rally
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
"Greg" the Counter-Sniper Apparently Left Post Directly Behind Crooks
  John Leake
Ruthless Bungling
  John Leake
Recovering after COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Sjogrens Syndrome
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Special Report: Pandemic Pandemonium
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Detailed Analysis of Trump Assassination Attempt
  John Leake