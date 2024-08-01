Designer Peptides Bring New Hope to Cancer Patients

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format interview I had with Dr. John A. Catanzaro N.M.D., Ph.D. CEO and Co-founder of Neo7 Bioscience. Our discussion is about mRNA and the protein products that can be made as designer peptides. His company produces N of 1 trial novel products largely for patients with cancer. This means each person is their own test case of a very personalized treatment plan that involves both genetic and proteomic profiling of the cancer and then development of peptides designed to attack the cancer. Because each cancer is unique, Catanzaro believes this approach is necessary to personalize care and avoid the destructive impact of nonspecific, cytotoxic chemotherapy on the human body.