Dr. McCullough on the Alex Cuesta Show

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was very impressed with the intelligence, insight, and synthesis by young podcaster Alex Cuesta. As free speech and legitimate journalism are being expunged from the main stream media by both corporate and government interests, the public is becoming ever more attracted to young journalists who have free minds and the ability to put together a story board so the audience can understand complex issues.

Alex reached out to me with a well organized outline, and listen to how he navigates from question, response, inference, and on to next question. It was masterful. Like all great podcasters in the mold of Joe Rogan, Cuesta listens with a genuine interest to learn and uncover truth.

From Cuesta’s humble LinkedIn profile:

“I am the owner/host of The Alex Cuesta Show podcast that features the breaking down of articles daily and one long form episode weekly with my brother David. My full-time employment is being a Mechanic Insulator for Local 91 Heat and Frost Insulators Union. Here I insulate mechanical duct work and piping generally for commercial or industrial work sites.”

Please enjoy this interview and I think you will agree this HVAC insulator is already off to a great career launch in podcasting.

