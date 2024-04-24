Excessive Childhood Vaccination, Febrile Seizures, Risk of Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the byproducts of the COVID-19 mass vaccination debacle has been a critical review of the routine childhood vaccination schedule and rates of chronic childhood diseases including allergies, asthma, need for tympanostomy tubes, epilepsy, attention deficit disorder, and autism spectrum disorder. While the exact cause of autism is not known, there are strong risk factors including older age of parents, siblings with autism, and febrile seizures occurring during childhood. I was delighted to meet Len and Cass Arcuri, young parents who are taking the time to learn and educate their followers:

“We're parents who became All-In Parents after our son’s autism diagnosis. We’ve been on our journey for over a decade and we know the challenges that parents can face. We navigated our son's journey from moderate/severe autism to now where he is thriving! We know how to overcome the challenges, roadblocks and blind spots parents face as they support their child. Personalized coaching support means that we support you as you need to be supported. Every child is different and every parent is different. Our goal is to set you up for success! We equip you with the insights, strategies and tools that fit YOUR needs. We have a unique set of skills that bring a holistic, functional and integrative approach to what we do.”

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org