Fauci False Vaccine Claims, Government Driven Bird Flu Scare, Motives of Global Elites

Alison Steinberg Probes Dr. McCullough on One American News, In Focus
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this rapid-paced 10 minute segment from One America News this week In Focus with Alison Steinberg. She calls out Dr. Fauci and his false claim regarding people declining COVID-19 vaccination according to political ideology. Even worse, Fauci implied that vaccines were “life saving interventions.” Even if vaccines theoretically reduced infection severity, they were too short acting to have a population effect since boosters were taken by very few individuals as the safety data became widely understood. No prospective placebo-controlled double blind randomized trial has shown COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization and death. No valid non-randomized study has demonstrated this effect. The consent forms for COVID-19 vaccination does not claim mortality reduction as a benefit. Approximately 25% of Americans declined the vaccine and they fared the same or better than vaccinated cohorts. Fauci is simply deceiving mainstream media audiences with these false claims.

Steinberg had questions on the government-driven bird flu crisis fueled by mass PCR testing and no adjudication, examination (necropsy, x-ray), or documentation of animal deaths. All of the avian influenza messaging from government agencies is leading countries towards disastrous biosecurity measures: 1) unnecessary culling of healthy animals impeding natural herd immunity, 2) continued mass PCR testing of animals generating more false positives, 3) animal and human vaccination with initially antigen and soon self-replicating mRNA H5N1 vaccines. Mass vaccination should never be considered a prudent counter-measure in the setting of a widely prevalent pandemic because it will foster the development of resistant mutant strains.

Finally, Steinberg focussed on the intentions of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. While is it impossible to ascertain motive, it is reasonable to pay attention to spoken and written aspirations of prominent leaders within the complex.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

