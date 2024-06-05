Grant Stinchfield Exposes Dr. Fauci as a Tyrant

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The day after highly televised congressional testimony from former NIAID Director and Biden White House Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media is taking clip by clip and wondering what does all this mean? Eighty-three year old Fauci appeared older and withered from the pandemic response debacle.

It is notable that the House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Chair, Dr. Brad Wenstrup opened his statement by thanking Dr. Fauci and for the COVID-19 vaccines which Wenstrup asserted “saved millions of lives.” Several democratic representatives poured praise on Fauci while also lauding the vaccines which in their minds took was pandemic thaumaturgy. Fauci himself proclaimed the evidence was incontrovertible—the vaccines saved millions who would have certainly perished from SARS-CoV-2 infection if left unvaccinated. No one making these claims cited a single randomized trial, valid observational study, or source of evidence of any kind.

I will let you watch how conservative news anchor Grant Stinchfield chose clips from the proceedings and asked me for interpretative comments. Is Fauci lying? Arrogant? Playing the fall guy for more powerful forces in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex? You decide.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org