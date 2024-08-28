My Story: COVID-19 Vaccine and Brain Damage

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In the emerging field of COVID-19 vaccine injury medicine, there are too many stories of painful, relentless, and debilitating neuropsychiatric syndromes including small fiber neuropathy, uncontrollable tremors, POTS, syncope, and a loss of mental clarity and in some cases decrements in cognitive function.

Please enjoy this interview with Lynnette Milakovich who is a courageous former court reporter with a background history of mild depression who had her life turned upside down after two Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. We have learned the batches in the first three months of 2021 were some of the dangerous vials unleashed on the population by Pfizer. You can appreciate how months of unrelenting symptoms, disability, insomnia, and a lack of competent physicians and other health care providers led her to a serious suicide attempt and multiple inpatient psychiatric hospitalizations.

From this nadir, Lynette’s story of triumph is greatly aided by the innovative care by Dr. Marivic Villa MD, FCCP. Be sure to gain an understanding of the intensity of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and how cognitive behavioural and physical therapy built on top of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification restored Lynnette to full health. Now she is ready to tell her story and help others through this difficult period in the aftermath of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

My Story: The COVID-19 Vaccine and Brain Damage Kindle Edition by Lynette Milakovich (Author)