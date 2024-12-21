New York Times Tries to Smear Kennedy by Lying About His Attorney, Aaron Siri

For at least a century, the New York Times has occasionally served as a propaganda organ for powerful interests. I first became aware of this in 1996, when I read a book titled Stalin’s Apologist: Walter Duranty, The New York Times’s Man in Moscow, by Sally J. Taylor. In Duranty’s position as Moscow bureau chief the New York Times from 1922–1936, he served as Stalin’s propagandist in the United States, systematically concealing the dictator’s crimes, including the Moscow Show Trials and the Ukrainian Famine.

Since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986—which granted liability protection to vaccine producers—the New York Times has served as a propaganda organ for the vaccine cartel. The paper has done this with biased reporting that champions vaccine technology as entirely safe and effective. At the same time, the paper has consistently published misleading and false reports about individuals in the public forum who question the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

On the face of it, the New York Times has assumed a stupid posture in this critically important debate. Consider the elementary fact that if vaccines were entirely safe, vaccine manufacturers would not have found it necessary to lobby Congress for liability protection when people are injured by their products. No other manufacturer in the country would dare proclaim, “Our product is entirely safe, but if it does injure or kill your child, you can’t sue us.”

On December 13, the New York Times published an especially crass piece of propaganda under the headline, Kennedy’s Lawyer Has Asked the F.D.A. to Revoke Approval of the Polio Vaccine. The report’s opening paragraphs are as follows:

The lawyer helping Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pick federal health officials for the incoming Trump administration has petitioned the government to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, which for decades has protected millions of people from a virus that can cause paralysis or death. That campaign is just one front in the war that the lawyer, Aaron Siri, is waging against vaccines of all kinds. Mr. Siri has also filed a petition seeking to pause the distribution of 13 other vaccines; challenged, and in some cases quashed, Covid vaccine mandates around the country; sued federal agencies for the disclosure of records related to vaccine approvals; and subjected prominent vaccine scientists to grueling videotaped depositions. Much of Mr. Siri’s work — including the polio petition filed in 2022 — has been on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, a nonprofit whose founder is a close ally of Mr. Kennedy. Mr. Siri also represented Mr. Kennedy during his presidential campaign.

A critical reader will observe several misleading elements in this report. First is its obvious attempt to smear Kennedy with guilt by association. Kennedy did not retain Siri to file a petition for the purpose of prompting a thorough safety review of a particular polio vaccine. Siri’s client in this case was ICAN, not Kennedy.

Second is the totally misleading statement that Siri “has petitioned the government to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine…” This leads the reader to believe that he filed a petition to take ALL polio vaccines off the market. In fact, as he stated in his recent Wall Street Journal editorial:

Reports recently published in the New York Times and elsewhere mischaracterize the contents of three petitions my firm filed with the Food and Drug Administration from 2020-22 on behalf of a client, Informed Consent Action Network. One of these petitions related to IPOL, which is one of the six polio-containing vaccines currently licensed by the FDA. The petition wouldn’t affect the other five vaccines. …. No one, least of all our client, wants anyone to have polio. The goal is simply to ensure that vaccines are subject to proper testing for safety and efficacy. The media falsely claimed the petition sought to eliminate all polio vaccines.

Like all Vaccine Cartel propagandists, the New York Times presumes that there is no reason to be concerned about the safety of polio vaccines. This ignores the fact that the history of polio vaccines is marred with massive safety failures such as the Cutter Incident. As was reported in a 1996 paper published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine:

In April 1955 more than 200,000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.

Then there was the Simian Virus 40 (SV40) incident. As reported by the CDC:

From 1955 to 1963, an estimated 10-30% of polio vaccines administered in the US were contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40). The virus came from monkey kidney cell cultures used to make polio vaccines at that time. Most of the contamination was in the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), but it was also found in oral polio vaccine (OPV). After the contamination was discovered, the U.S. government established testing requirements to verify that all new lots of polio vaccines were free of SV40.

While the CDC and other Vaccine Cartel propagandists have tried to downplay the risk of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) contamination in this vaccination campaign, in fact SV40 is a well-known cancer causing agent. As was noted in a 2004 paper published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews:

The polyomavirus simian virus 40 (SV40) is a known oncogenic DNA virus which induces primary brain and bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and lymphomas in laboratory animals. Persuasive evidence now indicates that SV40 is causing infections in humans today and represents an emerging pathogen. A meta-analysis of molecular, pathological, and clinical data from 1,793 cancer patients indicates that there is a significant excess risk of SV40 associated with human primary brain cancers, primary bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Experimental data strongly suggest that SV40 may be functionally important in the development of some of those human malignancies. Therefore, the major types of tumors induced by SV40 in laboratory animals are the same as those human malignancies found to contain SV40 markers.

The above incidents are precisely the kinds of disasters that Mr. Siri is working to prevent from happening again. Please watch my recent interview with him about his critically important work to ensure the safety of products that we inject into our children.

