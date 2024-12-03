Playback speed
Outsiders Appointed to Lead CMS, CDC, NIH, FDA, and CDC

Signals to Agencies that Internal Corruption Will End
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 03, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many division chiefs at government agencies have dedicated their careers to public service and some had the hope of one day being appointed to head their agency. Team Trump has crushed those aspirations for at least four years with early appointments of outside individuals to lead these agencies. None of them have employed agency experience or substantial collaborations with the government on drug or vaccine development, in vitro diagnostics, medical devices, outbreak investigation or other initiatives. How will they be accepted? Is this an opportunity for investigation and justice?

Mehmet Oz, MD, Director of CMS

Dr. Martin Makary, FDA Commissioner

Dr. Dave Weldon, CDC Director

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, NIH Head

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Surgeon General

Please enjoy this interview I had with Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice November 27, 2024 where we discuss what could be possible with a new set of healthcare leaders.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

