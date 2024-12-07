Prevention and Treatment of the Common Cold

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Common head colds start with viral particles sticking to hair cells within the nasal cavity where they gain a foothold. From there they start invading mucosal cells and replicate to amplify their attack on the human body. Inflammation in lymphoid tissue of the soft palate, tonsils, and adenoids causes the initial sore throat which is a signal the virus has been in the nose for days.

Please enjoy this featured interview with Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, FCCP designed to improve our understanding of how the nose and mouth are central therapeutic targets for the prevention and and treatment of viral upper respiratory tract infections. Dr. Ferrer is an experienced pulmonologist trained both in Cuba and the US, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Cough Clinic, Interstitial Lung Disease and president of Intensive Care Experts / Aventura Pulmonary Institute. He is an authority on respiratory ailments with over 20 years of experience.

​Using his many years of experience he authored three books to help many around the world. We review his original research on intranasal chlorpheniramine, xylitol, sorbitol, saline, and many more ingredients he has tested in animal and human studies. He has invented a more effective nasal spray pump. Ferrar uses a xylitol-based nasal spray twice a day and even more on the days he travels and revealed he has had zero colds this year. This should be our collective goal for 2025.

It makes so much sense that nasal sprays and gargles not only prevent virions from attaching to hair cells, they kill pathogens, and they also orient the microbiome of good bacteria in the nasal passages and throat to better defend against pathogenic viruses. So instead of the first reflex being oral supplements or cold remedies, we should reach for nasal sprays and gargles. If done on a regular basis, we can prevent the vast amount of common colds encountered every year.

