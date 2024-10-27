Profile in Valor: Jared P. Sanchez Breaks with Vaccine Ideology

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Going back to the early 18th century the medical orthodoxy including doctors, nurses, healthcare institutions, and public health agencies have held a deep faith in vaccines. This religious belief does not rely on evolving clinical evidence but is taken based upon faith. Vaccine ideology says that humans are inherently vulnerable and susceptible to infectious disease threats. Through the brilliance of mankind and medical science, the body can be improved upon with the use of vaccines. Because they are not perfect, everyone must take the vaccine in order for it to be effective in a population. Finally, if some are injured or even die due to mass vaccination, society should accept these consequences for the greater good. Vaccine ideology going back to the Smallpox vaccine and moving forward over the centuries has taken on a progressively greater hubris with more and more vaccines added to routine schedules for children. In vaccine ideology, a vaccine is like a talisman or good luck charm meaning that even shot decades ago is considered adequate for public health purposes—like a mark of good compliance. The pinnacle thus far in vaccinology and the powerful religion of vaccines has been worldwide mass genetic vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. But what happens if a devout Christian medical student, Jared P. Sanchez stands strong for his Christian beliefs over worshiping the vaccines?

Jared P. Sanchez, Brown University Medical Student

Lay people have a hard time understanding why the official public health agency recommendations are no matter how many occurrences of acute COVID-19 have occurred, the general public should press on with more boosters on an annual basis, even though the theoretical protection is less than six months. Students had difficulty understanding why colleges, universities, and professional schools mandated COVID-19 vaccines after our CDC Director Wilensky informed us on August 5, 2021, that they did not stop transmission. This means a fully vaccinated person could get infected with SARS-CoV-2 and then spread it to another fully vaccinated or unvaccinated person. So it was futile to mandate vaccination since it would not impact inevitable viral spread at the workplace or in the class room. Yet, institutions pressed on with crushing mandates that worked to ruin the lives of anyone who declined vaccination.

Our show is dedicated to a young medical student, Jared P. Sanchez who tells his story of standing up to the medical orthodoxy in a clash between religious beliefs—vaccinology versus Christianity. Jared has a strongly held, longstanding religious belief that injection of any substance into his body against his will, known to cause harm including genetic material is sacrosanct. Brown University and their teaching hospitals held strong on their vaccine religion bolstered by CDC statements and likely an infusion of government cash for pushing the genetic shots. Please listen to how this articulate young medical student makes his case and tells us he did not stop at the institutional level. He took it all the way up to the US Supreme Court.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

