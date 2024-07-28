Security Team Had Nearly an Hour to Cancel Trump Rally

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

More information comes out each date on the July 13, 2024 mass shooting by Thomas Crooks in Butler Pennsylvania at a Trump rally that wounded three including Trump and killed an innocent bystander. We now have learned that the security team had nearly an hour to cancel the event and get Trump to a sure location and potentially clear the entire venue saving all lives from injury or death.

The actions by local law enforcement and the secret service now appear intentional, including leaving the shooter’s rooftop position unsecured. It is possible that a sentry or counter-sniper was pulled from that position allowing Crooks free access and set-up for his shots which were allowed by the team before they returned fire.

To my knowledge the Secret Service has never shot dead a potential assassin before they got off their shots at the President or other guarded individual. They were not going to break that record on July 13, 2024 in Butler, PA. Please watch this interview I had with Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice, July 24, 2024.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org