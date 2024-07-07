Playback speed
Share post
The HOT ZONE: Fear's Harvest

Pandemic Marketing (home runs and campy strike outs), Fear of Being Invaded, Fear of Being Hunted, SEERS Pandemic Simulation.
John Leake
Jul 07, 2024
1
Transcript

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

H.L. Mencken

Whenever I need to be reminded that there is nothing new under the sun, I go back and read H.L. Mencken’s essays from a century ago. In reflecting on the chicanery, fraud, and humbug of his day, he might as well have been writing about our era.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we talk about the use of fear to get your attention, distract you, obtain your allegiance and compliance, and to sell you things.

Please check out our conversation on Fear’s Harvest and share it with your friends.

