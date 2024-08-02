The Role of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex in the New World Order

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

When best selling-true crime author and historian John Leake and myself set out to write Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. We were careful to develop terms that would have enduring meaning. We believe our identification of a working syndicate or “complex” is what triggered Amazon’s 12-day ban of our book about a year ago. Probably a leader or agent from the complex contact Amazon and exerted pressure to have the book removed for “offensive content.” Our vigorous appeal and social media campaign restored the five-star best-seller, but it took a fight.

Please watch this fascinating show shot at the ENDTIME studios in Dallas, Texas, hosted by Vince Stegall and Doug Norvell. You will learn so much about bible prophecy and how it applies to what we are seeing today. Now more than ever, scientists, politicians, historians, and theologians must work together to prepare for the coming years.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org