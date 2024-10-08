Playback speed
This is a War on The Mind

Dr. McCullough Fully Exposes Tactics, Battles, and the War We Have Joined with Podcaster Josh Trent
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 08, 2024
2
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length, highly graphical expose by podcaster-journalist Josh Trent. We shot this in his state-of-the art studio outside of Austin, Texas.

Dr. McCullough with Josh Trent, Austin, Texas September, 2024

This is from Josh Trent and his team: “The Wellness + Wisdom Podcast is a global collective dedicated to mastering physical and emotional intelligence for humans to thrive in our modern world. In this podcast together we gather, apply and embody the wisdom needed for authentic well-being in the 21st century.  Each episode is artfully crafted to go an inch wide and a mile deep into the Pentagon of Wellness: Physical, Emotional, Mental, Spiritual & Financial. Your host Josh Trent asks the questions no one else will ask to garner the truth about how to live a life of confidence, freedom, and optimal wellness—this is where together we walk the path of courage to cross the gap between knowing and doing. Learn from world class leaders in the fields of physical intelligence, breathwork, emotional intelligence, behavior change, wellness, nutrition, behavioral psychology, habits, mindset, fitness, health, strength training, organic supplementation, biohacking, body transformation, psychedelics, mindfulness, meditation, neuroscience, mental health, spirituality, consciousness, the (7) pillars of wellness to live life well and (EI²)™ Emotional Intelligence + Inventory.”

We review the vital importance of emergency medical kits, so apparent now in the wake of Hurricane Helene—so please check out The Wellness Company and be prepared for the next big disaster coming your way. So please share this important work for wellness and wisdom with others.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

