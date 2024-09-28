Vegan Cardiologist Fights Back Against the Keto-Carnivore Craze

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

My patients have more and more questions about diet as the years go on given the new approaches being trialed by physicians in the community. The goals for many with the diet include: 1) weight loss, 2) diabetes prevention, 3) cardiovascular risk reduction. Can any single diet deliver all three?

I invited back on the show Dr. Joel Kahn, a cardiologist and expert on the plant-based or vegetarian diet. He is in his 48th year of being a vegan so he knows what he is talking about. Make note that Dr. Kahn estimates that the current data—98:2 favor a plant-based over keto and carnivore for cardiovascular risk reduction. Please enjoy the show which is loaded to references to studies demonstrating the points that Dr. Kahn makes.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org