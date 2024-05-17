Playback speed
Vitamin C: Antioxidant and Detoxicant

Profile in Valor with Physician and Pioneer Dr. Thomas Levy
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 17, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Both SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination have deposited large quantities of the Wuhan Spike protein and subsequent variants into our bodies with nearly all of us having serological evidence of exposure.  This Profile in Valor features Dr. Thomas Levy, a physician-scientist who has dedicated his scholarship to natural, nonprescription methods of managing oxidative stress from a variety of conditions, most recently, from the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.  Dr. Levy has published extensively on ascorbic acid or vitamin C as an antioxidant.

