WHO Co-Conspirator in Creation of SARS-CoV-2, Cover-Up of the Laboratory Origins in Wuhan

One of the critical functions of the World Health Organization or any other public health agency is outbreak investigation. When the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak began in Wuhan in 2019, the WHO commissioned an investigation. White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir nominated three independent scientists to be on the investigative team.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus rejected Giroir’s recommendation and selected Dr. Peter Daszak from the EcoHealth Alliance knowing all along that Daszak had been to Wuhan many times and was the critical go-between Dr. Ralph Baric at UNC Chapel Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci at NIAID, and Dr. Shi Zhengli the Chinese virologist who with her team completed the hands-on creation of the prototypical SARS-CoV-2 chimeric, termed “SARS-like WIV-1 CoV Poised for Human Emergence.”

The WHO’s positioning of Daszak was critical to the cover-up deceiving the world into believing the virus came nature somewhere around Wuhan, in fact according to Daszak, it arose anywhere BUT the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fox News reported this June 3, 2021:

“Meanwhile, Fauci is receiving further backlash for an email that was released this week. The email revealed Fauci being thanked last year by Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance for pouring cold water on the lab-leak theory. Daszak's organization funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on bat coronaviruses, partly through taxpayer grant money from Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

I was able to get this indicting part of pandemic history out in public on TNT news with Chris Smith. Please listen to the entire interview as we draw parallels between the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and Wuhan to the current avian influenza situation.

