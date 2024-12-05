Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
30

Widespread DNA Contamination and Excess Deaths Expected to Trigger Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA Injections

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Dec 05, 2024
23
30
Share
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Strong evidence of widespread DNA contamination and excess death has resulted in accelerating global calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 ‘vaccines’:

Criteria for an FDA Class I recall have been fulfilled:

We expect calls for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines to continue accelerating until regulatory authorities finally acknowledge reality.

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we delve into breaking developments surrounding COVID-19 injections and the intensifying H5N1 Bird Flu PSYOP fear campaign.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
Outsiders Appointed to Lead CMS, CDC, NIH, FDA, and CDC
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA Putting RFK in the Crosshairs
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Terrified Ex-FDA Commissioner and Pfizer Vaccine Promoter Scott Gottlieb Claims RFK Jr. Will “Cost Lives”
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
How Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Taken Off the Market?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Was SARS-CoV-2 Designed as a Spreadable Vaccine for Bat Colonies?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH