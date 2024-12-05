Widespread DNA Contamination and Excess Deaths Expected to Trigger Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA Injections

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Strong evidence of widespread DNA contamination and excess death has resulted in accelerating global calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 ‘vaccines’:

Criteria for an FDA Class I recall have been fulfilled:

We expect calls for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines to continue accelerating until regulatory authorities finally acknowledge reality.

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we delve into breaking developments surrounding COVID-19 injections and the intensifying H5N1 Bird Flu PSYOP fear campaign.

