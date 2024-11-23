Will New Healthcare Administration Get Rid of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertising

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have you every watched a commercial on television for a new medication indicated for a rare disease. Dr. Gina Loudon mentioned to Dr. McCullough on American Sunrise by Real America’s Voice that she has never heard of some of these diseases. I can tell you that orphan drugs are for diseases with >100,000 cases in the United States. Therefore, most will not even register the expensive commercial in their minds. For example, this ad for Padcev a treatment for advanced bladder cancer. In 2022 there were 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the US, accounting for 17,100 deaths. Many would think this drug is better presented in the advanced cancer center and not for the entire public on national TV or YouTube.

Loudon believes the new administration may issue an Executive Order banning direct-to-consumer advertising of branded pharmaceuticals. This would save costs for the drug companies and hopefully lower the price of drugs for the rare consumer. This and much more on American Sunrise November 19, 2024.

