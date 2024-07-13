Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11

Will the World Fall for New Pandemic Marketing?

Dr. McCullough with Melinda Richards Live on TNT
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 13, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I spent some time with Australian journalist Melinda Richards Live On TNT recently and she raised the issue of “branding exercises” for pandemics, both COVID-19 and now bird flu.

Let’s listen to her perspectives from Australia, a country that irrationally locked down, forced unsafe and ineffective COVID-10 vaccines, and now is seeking a path forward after several years of shame by government leaders, and public health officials.

Now Richards reports there is mass slaughter of healthy chickens because of bird flu “bio-security” measures. These policies will limit good sources of protein and constrain the food supply. Instead, farmers and public health officials should allow natural immunity to H5N1 to develop in animals and humans. Of course, people can be prepared with dilute iodine nasal sprays and gargles and be positioned to see early treatment with multidrug protocols in kits if more serious cases develop. I emphasized we should never vaccinate animals or people in the midst of a widely prevalent viral pandemic. It will backfire and promote the emergence of resistant strains as it did in the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

11 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Biden's Neurodegenerative Syndrome Consistent with COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
A Pandora's Box in the Pharma Lab
  John Leake
The HOT ZONE: Fear's Harvest
  John Leake
Presidential Debate Falls Short on COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The War on Xylitol: An Interview with Dr. Mark Cannon & Nate Jones
  John Leake
The HOT ZONE: "A Coney Island of the Mind"
  John Leake
COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Recognized as Military Service-Connected
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH