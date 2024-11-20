Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

America's Greatest Biosecurity Threat

Jon Fleetwood exposes how federal agencies can now bypass gain-of-function oversight, paving the way for unchecked bioweapons development.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 20, 2024
∙ Paid
2
1
Share

Please enjoy this compelling and detailed presentation by seasoned journalist Jon Fleetwood, exposing how the new U.S. Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential allows dangerous pathogen modifications to proceed unchecked.

Jon found that the new policy enables:

Unlimited Power to Declare…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
The HOT ZONE: New Sheriffs Selected
  John Leake
Former White House COVID Czar Warns of an Impending Age of Bioweapons and Pandemics
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Self-Replicating mRNA Hits America, Cardiac Arrests Skyrocket, RFK Nomination Rocks the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Trump's Most Courageous and Impactful Nomination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Early COVID-19 Therapeutics Suppressed to Prepare the World to Accept Mass Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
COVID-19 Vaccine Recall Remains Top Public Health Priority
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
BREAKING NEWS - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH