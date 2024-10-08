Playback speed
Appalachian Catastrophe

Interview with documentary filmmaker who lives and works in Asheville, NC.
John Leake
Oct 08, 2024
26
Transcript

Please check out my interview with documentary filmmaker, James Patrick (director of Planet Lockdown, Nitrogen 2000, and other films produced by his Big Picture production company).

For the last few years, James has lived and worked in the Asheville, North Carolina, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Helene.

James and I discuss the following themes:

1). Our government’s strange neglect of critical infrastructure investment in the U.S. accompanied by its equally weird habit of sending hundreds of billions abroad.

2). The eerie parallels between the official response to the Helene disaster in North Carolina and the official response to the Lahaina fire disaster just over a year ago on Maui.

3). FEMA’s curious obstruction of supply deliveries from concerned neighbors and citizens to the disaster stricken residents of the area.

4). What happens to people when a natural cataclysm devastates our technological protections from the elements and our normal channels for delivering critical provisions.

5). How the U.S. government’s weird combination of bungling and obstructionism raises the suspicion that whoever is running the current administration is deliberately provoking civil unrest that could be used as a pretense for federal crackdown on dissidents.

James also briefly discusses his Appalachian Reconstruction Fund, which he has set up with a team of guys on the ground. They have partnered with Grassroots Aid Partnership—an established 501c3 for doing charitable work in this region. I have known James for some time and I believe him to be a man of good character. However, I would like to add the add the caveat that I do not know the particulars of the Appalachian Reconstruction Fund, and I therefore urge our viewers to perform their own due diligence before making a donation.

