Biden's Burden of Neurological Disease Too Great to Bear

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

At a recent NATO conference that he hosted, President Biden referred to Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.” His mental deterioration is becoming more apparent every day. Many have forgotten about President Biden’s extensive neurological history. In his 2007 book "Promises to Keep," he discloses passing out in a hotel room in February 1988, where earlier that night he had given a speech at the University of Rochester. He recalls a "lightning flashing inside my head, a powerful electrical surge — and then a rip of pain like I'd never felt before." He was unconscious for five hours. A spinal tap and CT scan revealed a bleeding aneurysm lying below the base of his brain. He underwent a microsurgical craniotomy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Later that year Biden underwent a second brain surgery. Initially, doctors weren't sure if his "dead face" would be permanent, Biden wrote. But six weeks later, the muscles in his forehead and cheek began to work again.

Zhang and Lim have reported: “Dementia after spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) has a cumulative incidence of up to 32.0-37.4% at 5 years post-ICH.” Their observations doe not extend out to 30 years, but it is conceivable that the cumulative impact of multiple insults to Biden’s brain over time have taken their toll.