Share post
Breaking Public Health Developments: H5N1 Emergency, 'Disease X' as Malaria, Widespread Spike Protein Poisoning, and Vaccine Propaganda

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Dec 20, 2024
11
13
Transcript

Please enjoy my recent interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss all of the breaking public health developments, including:

  1. California Declares State of Emergency Over H5N1 Bird Flu Just as CDC Reports 'First Severe Case' in Louisiana - "All residents are to obey the direction of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.":

California Declares State of Emergency Over H5N1 Bird Flu Just as CDC Reports 'First Severe Case' in Louisiana

·
Dec 18
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

  1. Congo's Health Ministry Confirms 'Disease X' is Malaria - Outbreak began shortly after Congo's rollout of the novel R21 virus-like particle malaria vaccine:

Congo's Health Ministry Confirms 'Disease X' is Malaria

·
Dec 17
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

  1. Widespread Spike protein poisoning of the population:

    Massive Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library Published

    ·
    Dec 3
    By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

  2. The U.S. HHS "Risk Less. Do More." Vaccine Propaganda Campaign - A manipulative attempt leveraging fear, love, and maternal instincts to promote COVID-19, flu, and RSV injection uptake among pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

    The U.S. HHS "Risk Less. Do More." Vaccine Propaganda Campaign

    ·
    1:29 AM
    by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Appears in episode
