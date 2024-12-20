Breaking Public Health Developments: H5N1 Emergency, 'Disease X' as Malaria, Widespread Spike Protein Poisoning, and Vaccine Propaganda

Please enjoy my recent interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss all of the breaking public health developments, including:
California Declares State of Emergency Over H5N1 Bird Flu Just as CDC Reports 'First Severe Case' in Louisiana - "All residents are to obey the direction of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.":
Congo's Health Ministry Confirms 'Disease X' is Malaria - Outbreak began shortly after Congo's rollout of the novel R21 virus-like particle malaria vaccine:
Widespread Spike protein poisoning of the population:
The U.S. HHS "Risk Less. Do More." Vaccine Propaganda Campaign - A manipulative attempt leveraging fear, love, and maternal instincts to promote COVID-19, flu, and RSV injection uptake among pregnant women, infants, and older adults.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
