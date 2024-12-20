Playback speed
Ramifications of the California Bird Flu Emergency Declaration

Dr. McCullough on Brannon Howse Live Worldview Tube
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 20, 2024
Dec 20, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The California Avian Influenza Emergency Declaration will constrain the supply of milk and beek as large numbers of dairy farms are unnecessarily quarantined. I appeared on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse who did his research on the implications of this hyperbolic response to the 4 year current bird flu outbreak.

Avian influenza is spreading from farm to farm and continually reinfecting livestock due to carriage by migratory waterfowl. Animal quarantines, weekly testing, and onerous “biosecurity measures” are useless and destined to harm the milk and cattle industries. As John Leake pointed out, it is of debate whether or not cows can even become ill from influenza A strains. Without clinical adjudication, the public cannot take it on faith from the CDC that government provided H5N1 mass PCR testing has any meaning whatsoever.

Please enjoy this rapid review on Brannon Howse Live keeping you up to date on this breaking story.

