Congo Disease X Mystery Solved--It's Malaria, Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Throwing Everything at RFK and Team Trump

News Buzzing about a Multitude of Infectious Disease Threats to Humanity Ahead of Senate Confirmation Hearings
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 19, 2024
3
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Never have we heard so much about emerging infectious diseases in the news as we have in the weeks leading up to the Senate confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Please listen to this rapid review hosted by Steve Gruber of Real America’s Voice concerning the concession that the hyped “Disease X” from the Congo was in reality a deadly strain of the illness associated with the rollout of a new R21 malaria vaccine. We covered this and the urgent need to shut down and not fund more bio-labs which are the potential origins of the next pandemic threat to humanity.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

