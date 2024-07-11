Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Biden's Neurodegenerative Syndrome Consistent with COVID-19 Vaccine Injury

Dr. McCullough with Breanna Morello on Signs of both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Syndromes
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 11, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Joe Biden appearance on film in 2019 and 2024 demonstrates a dramatic decline in cognitive function, memory, retrieval, enunciation, strength of voice, facial expression, gait, wayfinding, and motor skills such as walking up and down stairs.

Dr. McCullough appeared on the Breanna Morello show to provide analysis and commentary. While a diagnosis cannot be made without a physical exam, laboratory testing, and brain imaging, Biden’s apparent syndrome is not completely classic for Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, but has features of both conditions.

The Parkinson’s Foundation indicates that 20-50% of Parkinson’s patients experience some mild cognitive decline, but not dementia. Alzheimer's disease doesn't usually affect a patient's motor function until the later stages of the disease.

Buchman AS, Bennett DA. Loss of motor function in preclinical Alzheimer's disease. Expert Rev Neurother. 2011 May;11(5):665-76. doi: 10.1586/ern.11.57. PMID: 21539487; PMCID: PMC3121966.

Biden has features of both which is consistent with a COVID-19 vaccine injury neurodegenerative syndrome. Given the timing in Biden’s case, the White House should disclosed the dates, brand, and number of doses of vaccines received. His doctors should report his case to VAERS. It is very likely COVID-19 vaccination is either the cause or has significantly contributed to his decline.

Seneff S, Kyriakopoulos AM, Nigh G, McCullough PA. A Potential Role of the Spike Protein in Neurodegenerative Diseases: A Narrative Review. Cureus. 2023 Feb 11;15(2):e34872. doi: 10.7759/cureus.34872. PMID: 36788995; PMCID: PMC9922164.  Jee Hoon Roh, Inha Jung, Yunsun Suh, Min-Ho Kim, A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of alzheimer's disease, QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, 2024;, hcae103, https://doi.org/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103

Listen to this report from Breanna Morello joined by Dr. McCullough after other experts on the president’s condition.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Buchman AS, Bennett DA. Loss of motor function in preclinical Alzheimer's disease. Expert Rev Neurother. 2011 May;11(5):665-76. doi: 10.1586/ern.11.57. PMID: 21539487; PMCID: PMC3121966.

8 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
A Pandora's Box in the Pharma Lab
  John Leake
The HOT ZONE: Fear's Harvest
  John Leake
Presidential Debate Falls Short on COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The War on Xylitol: An Interview with Dr. Mark Cannon & Nate Jones
  John Leake
The HOT ZONE: "A Coney Island of the Mind"
  John Leake
COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Recognized as Military Service-Connected
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Don't Follow the Science, Rather Lead Humbly with Science
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH