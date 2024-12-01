Playback speed
BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA Putting RFK in the Crosshairs

Opposition Political Strategists Will Pull Out All the Stops to Oppose Senate Confirmation
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 01, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The combined lobbying power of BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA is formidable and united to stop Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, from becoming the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. In a recent conversation with Chanel Rion on Fine Point, One America News, we discussed the authority vested in HHS and why Kennedy leading this powerful agency of the executive branch would be so threatening to corrupt food and bio-pharmaceutical interests.

Because the corrupting influence of the food and bio-pharmaceutical industries within government agencies has become so pervasive and profitable, the specter of RFK coming into power must be terrifying. In the next several weeks we can expect every tactic and gambit of opposition politics to be deployed.

With Rep. Matt Gaetz getting taken down by a House Ethics Investigation that found evidence of him paying women for sex, lobbyists and their investigators now smell blood in the water, and are doubtless fanning out across the nation in search of anything from RFK’s past that could, in some way, be used against him.

Will so-called “opposition researchers” find a woman who is willing to tell an unsavory story about Mr. Kennedy? If so, how will they induce her to tell her story?

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

